Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 104 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $250.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

