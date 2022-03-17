Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $41.62. 9,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 531,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $19,117,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 542,587 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.