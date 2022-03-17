Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO opened at $562.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

