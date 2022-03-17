Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.02. Approximately 15,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 730,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.
LEGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.