Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.02. Approximately 15,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 730,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

LEGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.