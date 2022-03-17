Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $262.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

