Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.47 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

