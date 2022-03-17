2,997 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

JD.com stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

