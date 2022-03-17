Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 391,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,888 shares of company stock worth $29,248,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.