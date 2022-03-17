TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 10.9% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. 645,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,330,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
