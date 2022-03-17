TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 10.9% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. 645,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,330,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

