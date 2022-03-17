Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,664 shares.The stock last traded at $131.70 and had previously closed at $128.49.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $430,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
