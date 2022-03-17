Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,664 shares.The stock last traded at $131.70 and had previously closed at $128.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $430,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.