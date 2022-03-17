E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 143,205 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
