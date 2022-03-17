Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Update

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 719,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

