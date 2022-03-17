DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 511,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.20.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.