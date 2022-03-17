SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,099,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

