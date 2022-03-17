W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

