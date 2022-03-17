STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

SSKN opened at $1.47 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 522,947 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

