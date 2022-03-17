4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,980 ($38.75).

LON FOUR opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £845.39 million and a PE ratio of 198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,152.65 ($27.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,265 ($42.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,691.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,841.75.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

