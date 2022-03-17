Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “
TNK opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $427.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teekay Tankers (Get Rating)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
