Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 293,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.