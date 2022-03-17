Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.