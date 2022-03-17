Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

FCX stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

