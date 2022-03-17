Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

