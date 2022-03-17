AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) Head-To-Head Analysis

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AppHarvest and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.15%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Volatility and Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has a beta of -1103.44, meaning that its stock price is 110,444% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59% Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 61.78 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.23 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

