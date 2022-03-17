Kenneth D. Degiorgio Acquires 25,000 Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OPAD opened at 4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.18. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

