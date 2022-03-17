Kenneth D. Degiorgio Acquires 25,000 Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OPAD opened at 4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.18. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97.
Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
