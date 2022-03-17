Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.72.

SMAR stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

