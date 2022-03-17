iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 8.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94. 759,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,139,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

