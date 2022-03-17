Veriti Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Twitter by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.