Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Acquires $104,900.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.