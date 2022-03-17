Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) COO John T. Phillips Sells 3,621 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $228.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

