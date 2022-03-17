BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRT. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

