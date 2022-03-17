Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

