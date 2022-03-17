GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $1.75 at Evercore ISI

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $4.50 to $1.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOCO. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $426.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

