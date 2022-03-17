Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Bank of America

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talis Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

