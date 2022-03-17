Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Bank of America

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talis Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talis Biomedical (TLIS)
