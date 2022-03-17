Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $656.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $636.94 and its 200-day moving average is $628.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

