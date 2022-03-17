Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

