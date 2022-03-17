Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $211.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

