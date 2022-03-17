Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,059.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 141.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chewy (CHWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.