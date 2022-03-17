Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

ALEC opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Alector by 4,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

