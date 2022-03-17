Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Lowered to GBX 177 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 150.80 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.77. The company has a market capitalization of £419.68 million and a PE ratio of -14.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is -1.51%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

