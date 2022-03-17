British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.45) price target on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.61) to GBX 630 ($8.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.93).

LON BLND opened at GBX 521.40 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 530.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.70. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

