Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

MRK stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

