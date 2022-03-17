Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 5,575 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.75. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.