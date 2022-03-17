Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $76.26

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.26, but opened at $72.51. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 3,176 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

