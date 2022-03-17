Financial Analysis: Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) versus BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Caribou Biosciences and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 213.16%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -1,237.37% -72.74% -57.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioCardia $140,000.00 241.01 -$15.00 million ($0.70) -2.86

Caribou Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCardia.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats BioCardia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

