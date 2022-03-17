Reviewing Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 6.97% 12.13% 4.63%

91.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Nomad Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $560.07 million 1.98 $10.82 million N/A N/A Nomad Foods $3.08 billion 1.14 $214.14 million $1.20 17.00

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sovos Brands and Nomad Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Nomad Foods 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 62.88%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.14%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

