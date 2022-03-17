CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.89. CDW Co. has a one year low of $154.53 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

