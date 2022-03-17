SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $33.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

