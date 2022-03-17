Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

ACGL opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

