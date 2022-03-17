Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 2,248.43

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,314.83 ($30.10).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.42) to GBX 2,590 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($31,833.55).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,624 ($21.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 37.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,617.12. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.51).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

