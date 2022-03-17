Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 424 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total transaction of $688,050.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total transaction of $115,368.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $704.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $713.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

